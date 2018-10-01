Warmest open to October in 16 years; Summer-like for now
80-DEGREE DAY
It was an anther 80-degree day Monday! We average 100 per year in Indianapolis and today is number 115 of 80° or warmer. That is the most since 2010’s 125. There are many more on the way!
The preliminary high of 83-degrees is the warmest start to an October in Indianapolis since 2002 (83°). Normal high for September 1st.
OCTOBER’S TURNS COOL
October ties for the 2nd fast month to cool. We lose another 1 hr and 13 mins of daylight by the 31st. Cools to a high of 60-degrees by Halloween.
WARMTH TO HOLD WITH NEAR RECORD HIGHS
There is no real letup to the warmth for the next several days! In fact the temperature may approach record highs of Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday. The summer-like warmth will persist well into next week.