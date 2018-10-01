× Warmest open to October in 16 years; Summer-like for now

80-DEGREE DAY It was an anther 80-degree day Monday! We average 100 per year in Indianapolis and today is number 115 of 80° or warmer. That is the most since 2010’s 125. There are many more on the way!

The preliminary high of 83-degrees is the warmest start to an October in Indianapolis since 2002 (83°). Normal high for September 1st.

OCTOBER’S TURNS COOL October ties for the 2nd fast month to cool. We lose another 1 hr and 13 mins of daylight by the 31st. Cools to a high of 60-degrees by Halloween.