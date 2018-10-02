× Ball State residence hall director charged with possession of child porn

MUNCIE, Ind. – A residence hall director at Ball State University has been charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

Police say they began investigating on Thursday, when they were contacted by college’s IT department regarding “suspicious activity” detected on the university’s computer network.

Software had flagged a user’s activity for visiting websites that contained child sexual abuse images and videos. Using an IP address, the university was able to identify the user as Braden Robinson, 24, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Police say they began searching the suspected URLs searched by Robinson and located thousands of accessible pornographic child images and videos on the websites. He had allegedly visited one of the sites 20 times from Aug. 16 to Sept. 26.

During an interview, police say Robinson admitted to viewing pornographic video and photos of young girls for about the past three years. He said his preference is the age range of 8-13 years of age, but he has viewed children engaged in sexual acts as young as 4 years old.

Police served a search warrant at Robinson’s residence and office on Monday. During the search, police say they found URLs to videos of young girls participating in sexual acts as well as exposing their genitalia. Officers then printed still images from the videos, which Robinson recognized, according to the affidavit.

Robinson was arrested Monday and booked into the Delaware County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.

Ball State says Robinson has been suspended and the case “will go through the proper university procedures to determine the status of his future employment.” He’s been employed by the university since July 2018.