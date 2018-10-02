Be our guest at Monical’s Pizza

In 1959 the Monical family started making pizzas in the little town of Tolono, Illinois. Before long, their recipe became a hit with many of their local friends and neighbors. Thus was born Monical’s Pizza®, a name that over the years has become synonymous locally with the very finest thin crust pizza.

Today there are over 60 Monical’s Pizza® restaurants, primarily located throughout Central Illinois with several in Indiana, one in Missouri, and one in Wisconsin. Monical’s great pizza has evolved into a dining tradition for countless families and into a financially-solid steadily-growing food service institution. In an intensely competitive business environment, Monical’s Pizza® has managed not only to keep up, but outpace many of its larger competitors. There are two reasons for this record of performance: People and Vision.