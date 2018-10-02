Edge X Symposium

Be inspired by the best! Thousands of speakers, including former Colts coach Tony Dungy, will be in Central Indiana this week for the Edge X Leadership Conference. The symposium is this Friday at Traders Point Church in Whitestown. A handful of tickets are still available. This isn't just for business leaders. These guest speakers will cover topics for everyone.