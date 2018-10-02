× Family says health issues may have led to murder-suicide involving Indy couple in their 60s

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide on west side of Indianapolis while family members try to make sense of the violence.

The husband and wife have been identified at 63-year-old John Mark Miller and his 66-year-old wife Linda Miller.

Police say they responded to the scene at Darby Court Apartments at about 8:30 p.m. Monday after a family member of the deceased requested a welfare check.

IMPD officers found the married couple shot to death.

“My feet haven’t hit the ground. It’s not sunk in,” said Bill Miller.

Investigators believe Bill’s brother Mark shot and killed his wife Linda, then turned the gun on himself. While the motive remains unclear, the family has their suspicions.

“I just got a feeling. She was failing. Her health was bad. He felt something had to be done. He did what he thought was right and wanted to go along with her,” said Bill.

Bill says Mark and Linda had weight issues, kidney failure and other problems that made it hard to even move around. Before the shooting, the couple had been married 35 years.

“They had a lot of health issues. You don’t think it would boil down to doing this, but we didn’t know of anything else that would have precipitated this,” said Mark’s brother, Walter Miller.

“You know I will always remember Mark and Linda as being tight knit. You never saw one without the other,” said Bill.

While police investigate what happened Monday night, the Miller family reminds everyone that resources are available to help people with health issues.

“Everybody should keep in mind there’s all kinds of programs out there if people need help. Don’t be afraid to reach out,” said Bill.

Anyone around Indiana that needs help finding social services can contact 211 for information.