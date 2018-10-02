Half-a-dozen a/c units stolen from near south side church

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.-- A church on the near south side is left raising thousands of dollars after someone stole half a dozen of its air conditioning units.

The Light of the World Church on Shelby St. believes it happened Sunday night, but was discovered my sisters Monday morning.

"We work a lot with the local areas here to try to increase the safety and just overall feel of the neighborhood," church spokesperson Eduardo Cascillo said. "To see this happen it sort of hurts, you know, we want to have a positive impact, that's why we do services every day."

It happened when Cascillo said the normal church night watch wasn't there, the church is undergoing construction, as well construction on the city's Red Line nearby.

"We've noticed an increased like foot traffic," Cascillo said. "I'm not gonna say it's kind of slowed down traffic in the streets."

The church estimates the loss is about $12,000 that they will now work to raise through offerings, donations and volunteer hours.

"It's really sad because we have little children so the a/c in there is not working at the moment as well as it should, so we kind of suffering a little bit," church member Jessica Lopez said.

The church estimates it will take a few months to raise the funds, but will still have services every day as it always does.

"I hope whoever did it can realize that they took something from someone that worked really hard for it and that if they really needed it that's okay and I hope that God helps them with whatever it is they're going through," Lopez said.