Hoosiers should be aware of new purple paint law as hunting season approaches

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A new law may impact where you go hunting this fall.

If you see a line of purple paint, turn around. That means it’s private property.

Indiana’s “Purple Paint Law” went into effect July 1, 2018.

Instead of marking property with a “no trespassing” sign, property owners can spray a line of purple paint either on a tree or post.

Lawmakers believe the line of purple paint is a more efficient way to mark private land because unlike a no trespassing sign, it can’t be torn down or stolen.

It’s also a simple way to show people what land is off limits.

Anyone caught crossing the line of paint can be prosecuted.

If you choose to use the purple paint, make sure your post is at least three to five feet high and eight inches long. The bottom of each mark must be between three and five feet from the ground and a tree or post should be marked every 100 yards.

Indiana is the fifteenth state to adopt this kind of law.