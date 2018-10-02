× Indiana residents have until Oct. 9 to register to vote

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 6 general election is one week away on Oct. 9.

The Secretary of State’s Office says Indiana residents can register to vote online by texting “Indiana” to 2VOTE (28683) or at IndianaVoters.com . They also can submit an application to register in person at their local county clerk’s office.

To be eligible to register to vote, residents must be a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day, reside in their precinct for at least 30 days before the election; and not currently imprisoned after being convicted of a crime.

The Indiana Voters app allows Hoosiers to confirm their voter registration, look up their polling place, get driving directions there, and learn who’s on their ballot.