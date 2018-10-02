× Indianapolis man arrested following investigation into child porn

GREENWOOD, Ind. – An Indianapolis man was arrested Thursday following an investigating into child porn.

On Sept 12., Greenwood police received a tip from IMPD that Ewing Burnette, 28, was reported as a possible perpetrator from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Police believed Burnette possessed several images of child pornography on multiple devices.

Authorities tracked Burnette down to a hotel in Greenwood. The owner reportedly confirmed with police that he was a resident of the hotel back in January, but recently checked in on Sept. 24.

All of his computers were taken by authorities and he was arrested on Thursday.

Court docs show Stephanie Osborne, Burnette’s girlfriend, told police Burnette created a separate account for her to log into his laptop. She stated he did this because he did not want Osborne to see his account because he was into “some freaky stuff.”

During an interview with police, docs show Burnette admitted having possession of child porn after initially denying it.

He was charged with two felony counts of child exploitation.