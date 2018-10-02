× IPS holds cybersecurity class for parents to keep students safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Parents will trade places with their students and get a big lesson Tuesday when it comes to cyber security and keeping their kids safe online.

IPS is holding a cybersecurity event at Shortridge High School at 6:30 p.m. which will be led by cybersecurity expert Theresa Payton.

“Are there dark sides to the internet? Absolutely,” said Payton.

She will teach parents how to monitor their child’s devices, how to figure out if they are talking to an online predator, and how to spot apps that could potentially get their kids into trouble.

If you don’t think your child could become a victim, think again.

The Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task-force receives about 10 tips a day on child predators. In June, investigators caught 40 child predators from Indiana.

Even if your child does everything right, Payton said they can still be pulled into something wrong. When someone else sends your child a nude image of another student, they could potentially face criminal consequences.

“There are legal cases where children under age have been charged and found guilty of child pornography trafficking and then they become a registered sex offender,” said Payton. “Digital may seem in the moment and fun and that you can hit delete and it goes away. But delete doesn’t always mean delete.”

Tuesday’s event is open to parents of any district.