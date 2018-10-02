Pedestrian in stable condition after being struck by car on city’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. –An Indianapolis man is in stable condition after being struck by a car on the city’s east side Tuesday morning just after 7:00 a.m..

According to IMPD officers, the person was crossing from the southwest corner of Rural and New York Street to the northeast corner when a car traveling northbound had just gained the green light and was into the intersection when the person attempted to beat the traffic and darted into the path of the oncoming car.

Despite efforts to avoid the person, the 21-year-old male was struck by the vehicle and thrown up onto the windshield. Officers reported that he suffered upper body injuries in the collision and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

The driver remained at the scene and has not been charged.