Police: Man struck, killed while crossing street in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. – Authorities in Lawrence say a man has been struck and killed Tuesday night.

At around 8:30 p.m., police were called the the area of Pendleton Pike and N. Post Rd. on the report of a person struck. A man has reportedly died as a result of the accident.

The driver told police they were driving eastbound and did not see the victim until it was too late.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.