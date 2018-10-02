Rare high humidity and warmth holds; Autumn on hold for now

Exceptional warmth and high humidity will not be backing off any time soon. The preliminary high of 85° ties for 8th warmest for the date and WARMEST October 2nd in 16 years! That is the NORMAL for JULY 29th and it felt like it.

The dew point has reached the lower 70’s at 4 pm Tuesday. That has only happened two times on record for this date in the past seven decades! The heat index – a calculation of temperature and humidity – reached 91-degrees in Bloomington late afternoon.

The dew point has reached the lower 70’s at 4 pm Tuesday. That has only happened two times on record for this date in the past seven decades! The heat index – a calculation of temperature and humidity – reached 91-degrees in Bloomington late afternoon.

The scattered showers and a few t-storms are diminishing late afternoon. A weak wind shifting front has dipped into central Indiana late in the day. Fog will thicken overnight as wind grow light and temperature cool before sunrise. The same front will return north Wednesday as a warm front and temperature are expected to climb again well into the 80s by afternoon

The scattered showers and a few t-storms are diminishing late afternoon. A weak wind shifting front has dipped into central Indiana late in the day. Fog will thicken overnight as wind grow light and temperature cool before sunrise. The same front will return north Wednesday as a warm front and temperature are expected to climb again well into the 80s by afternoon