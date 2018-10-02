Rare high humidity and warmth holds; Autumn on hold for now
RARE AIR FOR OCTOBER
Exceptional warmth and high humidity will not be backing off any time soon. The preliminary high of 85° ties for 8th warmest for the date and WARMEST October 2nd in 16 years! That is the NORMAL for JULY 29th and it felt like it.
The dew point has reached the lower 70’s at 4 pm Tuesday. That has only happened two times on record for this date in the past seven decades! The heat index – a calculation of temperature and humidity – reached 91-degrees in Bloomington late afternoon.
The scattered showers and a few t-storms are diminishing late afternoon. A weak wind shifting front has dipped into central Indiana late in the day. Fog will thicken overnight as wind grow light and temperature cool before sunrise. The same front will return north Wednesday as a warm front and temperature are expected to climb again well into the 80s by afternoon
At this time the warmth has staying power and will continue well into next week. Could we reach 90-degrees? Only 5 days since 1871 have reached 90 or higher in October, most recently in 2007. The all-time high of 91° was set on October 8th, 2007. The upcoming weekend will be very warm and may near the 90-degree mark Saturday and even more so on Sunday. Stay tuned!