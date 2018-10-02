× Spotty storms back in the mix, while temperatures remain well above average!

A warmer start to your Tuesday with no jacket required! Early sunshine and a southwest breezy should drive our temperatures quickly up before several clouds go vertical. Eventually this afternoon, a few storms will begin to dot the area between 2:00-4:00 pm and slowly drift off to the southeast. Most rain chances should end by 8:00 pm, as daytime heating is lost! Another very warm day, as October is off to the warmest start since 2002.

More warmth on the way Wednesday, as highs reach the upper 80’s on breezy southwest winds! Model data still indicates Thursday for the greatest threat of widespread rain and storms. Nothing too severe but certainly our best shot of most counties receiving rainfall!

This weekend looks mostly dry and still warm, as no major push to cooler air makes it to the state for now!