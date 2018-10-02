Cheer on your favorite football team with the latest technology. Whether you're tailgating or watching from home, Sherman checked out some new devices that will help you wire up your football season.
Technology for football watch parties
-
New technology helping Purdue police respond to emergencies
-
‘Stranger Things’ fans will love this awesome maze in Lafayette
-
Creating the perfect game day menu
-
Choose the high school football ‘Play of the Game’ all season long!
-
Get ready for fall at the Autumn Jamboree
-
-
Create your own candle at downtown shop
-
Robotic tackling dummy reducing football injuries for Brebeuf football program
-
New design exhibit at Newfields
-
For Colts’ Adam Vinatieri, it’s family, football . . . and chasing records
-
Football Friday Night: August 24
-
-
Indianapolis Colts invite fans to pick their top moments from 35 years of pro football in Indy
-
Ball State to sell beer at football, basketball games during pilot program
-
Colts-Ravens camp melees draw ire of Frank Reich