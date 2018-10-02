× Twenty One Pilots coming to Indy’s Bankers Life Fieldhouse

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Twenty One Pilots is coming to Indianapolis next summer.

The Grammy-winning band will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on June 29, 2019 at 7 p.m.

The Circle City show is part of the second leg of the band’s “Bandito Tour,” which was announced Tuesday.

Tickets for the concert go on sale to the general public Friday, Oct. 12 at 9 a.m.

The band’s members, Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, are gearing up for the release of their new album “TRENCH,” which arrives worldwide this Friday, Oct. 5.