Whitestown turning former junkyard into major development

WHITESTOWN, Ind. – "You needed a door handle for an old Chevy? This is where you came to find it," said Whitestown Town Manager Dax Norton while standing in front of the old Wrecks Inc. sign on Indianapolis Road in Whitestown. The only indication of the salvage yard that once sat behind it.

"It’s been sitting here like this for over 15 years," Norton said. "We’re just happy to see it transform.”

A transformation that really began more than a year ago, but started gaining traction just weeks ago, when the town bought the property with the vision of a nearly $200 Million development called the Maurer Commons Project. The project would include a park, aquatic center, hockey rink, a 5,000 seat amphitheater and much more.

“We have developers right now calling us everyday," Norton said "They’re very interested in the project and that's what we want. We want them to buy ground from us and build taxable for profit structures. This can't be all on the back of the taxpayers.”

The new Central Region Headquarters of Little League International will be one of those developments. They plan to build two fields as well as a broadcast area fro ESPN, so they can begin hosting nationally televised tournament games starting in 2020."We’re so excited about finally having a new home," Little League Central Region Director Nina Johnson- Pitt said. "We’ve been back and forth for a couple of years now, so we’re excited about moving forward and getting the new facility built and having a permanent home.”

Little League anticipates their tournament to bring 5,000 to 10,000 visitors to Whitestown each year. Combined with the amenities the new project will have for Whitestown residents, town officials are excited for the future.

"Oh I'm pumped," said Whitestown Director of Parks and Recreation Nathan Messer. "It’s been realistically over two years the whole thought process. We started off just wanting to build a rec center and it's evolved into turning it into a 130 acre plus mixed development.”

“I think it puts us more on the map," Norton said. "I think we’ve certainly grown and made a name for ourselves in the last few years but I think this is a crown jewel development... It's a destination. We really don't have a destination location. That’s what this will become.”

The town expects the project to be complete in the next 3-5 years. They also plan to preserve the old “Wrecks Inc.” sign that stands along the road.