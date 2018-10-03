A unique opportunity to directly help the addicted and trafficked in our community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's a unique opportunity to help the addicted and trafficked girls in our communities. An upcoming night to learn what local pastors and community leaders are doing to help. Amber and David Storvick is a pastor at team 148 and is here with information on the problem and how we can get involved.

148 Ministries - Gathering at the Hope Center - Strengthening the Broken

Hope Center Indy

October 13th

4-6 pm - open house & tours

6-6:30 pm - dinner

6:30-7:30 pm - presentation

If you would like to attend the gala or get involved with the ministry we will link you to their website and the strengthening the broken event, click here.