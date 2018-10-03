Be our guest at WB Pizza

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WB Pizza opened in November of 1999, but our story really began over 40 years ago. Will Barnes, WB, comes from a small town in Northwest Indiana approximately 30 miles from Chicago. Growing up, he was influenced by the diversity of dining options in “The Region.” All around the Chicago metropolitan area, creative, independent restaurateurs were cooking from scratch and using top quality ingredients. It's this approach to food that WB Pizza wants to share with Indianapolis.

We take pride in serving our guests top quality food made with the finest ingredients available. WB's Grant Park Pizza (Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Sauteed Green Peppers and Onions) is named after the park in Chicago and honors our traditional beginnings. Our new Taco Pizza is made with Vegan Beef which Will created in response to the current interest in plant-based protein. Come try us!

