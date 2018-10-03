× Car strikes, seriously injures pedestrian in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ind. – A car struck a Columbus woman Wednesday morning, leaving her seriously injured.

Police say officers were called to the scene near the intersection of State Road 46 and Carrie Lane on the city’s west side at about 7:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, they located the 30-year-old woman. She was transported to Columbus Regional Hospital, but later transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Witnesses reported the victim and another woman were attempting to cross SR 46 with shopping carts when the car struck.

Police say the driver of the striking vehicle, a 72-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and spoke with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation.