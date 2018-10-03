Celebrate National Taco Day with Guaco-Tacos!

Photo courtesy of Kylee Wierks

Guaco-tacos
Yield: Makes 4 tacos (4 avocado halves, 2 whole avocados)
Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound ground beef or other meat of your choice
  • 1 packet taco seasoning
  • 2 avocados
  • 1/2 red onion, diced
  • 1/2 jalapeño, diced
  • 1/4 cup cilantro
  • 1 Tablespoon lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • Additional toppings of your choice, like cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and sour cream

Directions

  1. Cook ground beef until it is no longer pink. Mix in taco seasoning, and set aside.
  2. Cut open avocados and remove pits. Scoop out avocado flesh into bowl and mash. Gently stir in red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt.
  3. Add mixture back into avocados so they’re filled halfway. You’ll have some left over.
  4. Top with taco meat, and your other favorite toppings like cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.