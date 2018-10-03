Celebrate National Taco Day with Guaco-Tacos!
Guaco-tacos
Yield: Makes 4 tacos (4 avocado halves, 2 whole avocados)
Ingredients
- 1/2 pound ground beef or other meat of your choice
- 1 packet taco seasoning
- 2 avocados
- 1/2 red onion, diced
- 1/2 jalapeño, diced
- 1/4 cup cilantro
- 1 Tablespoon lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- Additional toppings of your choice, like cheese, pico de gallo, shredded lettuce, and sour cream
Directions
- Cook ground beef until it is no longer pink. Mix in taco seasoning, and set aside.
- Cut open avocados and remove pits. Scoop out avocado flesh into bowl and mash. Gently stir in red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, lime juice and salt.
- Add mixture back into avocados so they’re filled halfway. You’ll have some left over.
- Top with taco meat, and your other favorite toppings like cheese, pico de gallo, and sour cream.