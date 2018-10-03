Fishers police warn of Instagram user asking teen boys to send photos of their hands
FISHERS, Ind. – The Fishers Police Department is warning parents of an Instagram user contacting young boys and making strange requests.
Police said Wednesday that several parents have reported that a person, identifying himself as Tyler Schultz, has been requesting to be friends with their junior-high aged sons and asking them to send photos of their hands.
The police department says its intelligence unit and investigators assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force were immediately notified. During their investigation, officers say they learned the name Tyler Schultz has more than 20 social media accounts using several variations of his name.
At this time, police say there is no evidence that a crime has been committed, but the activity reported is “very suspicious” and the department offered these safety tips for using social media:
- Make certain your social media platforms are set to the highest security settings. Police encourage you to check these settings on a regular basis. These settings can be changed by the owners of the individual platforms and they are not required to notify the user.
- Be aware of your children’s activity on social media. Check their devices often and talk with them about the dangers of social media.
- Do not engage in conversations with strangers. Any information you divulge could potentially be used for criminal activity.
- Immediately report suspicious activity to your local police department. This applies to all types of suspicious activity. Immediate notification allows officers to quickly address and resolve the situation.