× IMPD: Man struck, killed after getting dropped off on north side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Authorities say a man was struck and killed Wednesday evening after getting dropped off by someone else on the north side.

It happened at around 10:00 p.m. in 2600 block of Westlane Road.

Police say a man in his 30’s was dropped off on Westlane, and then was struck by another vehicle passing by.

The man was initially transported in critical condition, but later died at the hospital.

We have a crew at the scene and will update this story once more information becomes available.