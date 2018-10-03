Police search for shooter after gunfire erupts at east side gas station

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are searching for a gunman that shot a man at a gas station on Indy’s east side Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 10:45 p.m. at the Marathon at 42nd Street and Franklin Road. The gas station had been struck by gunfire, and a man had been shot. He was transported to Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD aggravated assault detectives were on-scene talking to witnesses, trying to piece together circumstances that led to the shooting.

Investigators have a possible suspect described as a black male who was wearing an orange traffic vest – one of three people reportedly at the scene when the shooting occurred.