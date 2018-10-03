× Summer-like hold, holds; More heat on the horizon

RARE SUMMER WARMTH CONTINUES The A/C is still humming into October. As first forecast last week, It was the WARMEST October 3rd in 35 years (1983). Preliminary high of 86° ranks 4th warmest for the date. Record 90° 1954.

NOT NORMAL We were 15-degrees above average Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis and that is even above normal temp for any summer afternoon. The highest average high in Indianapolis peaks at 85-degrees from June 26th through July 29th.

Worth noting is the HEAT INDEX near 90-degrees at 4 pm. It peaked at 89-degrees. That’s very rare air! Scanning weather records – this is only the second time on record that an October 3rd has been this humid and reached a heat index this high. The last time in 1954.