Summer-like hold, holds; More heat on the horizon

Posted 6:11 PM, October 3, 2018, by
RARE SUMMER WARMTH CONTINUES
The A/C is still humming into October.   As first forecast last week, It was the WARMEST October 3rd in 35 years (1983).  Preliminary high of 86° ranks 4th warmest for the date.  Record 90° 1954. 
   
 
NOT NORMAL
We were 15-degrees above average Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis and that is even above normal temp for any summer afternoon.  The highest average high in Indianapolis peaks at 85-degrees from June 26th through July 29th.
 
Worth noting is the HEAT INDEX near 90-degrees at 4 pm.  It peaked at 89-degrees.  That’s very rare air!   Scanning weather records – this is only the second time on record that an October 3rd has been this humid and reached a heat index this high.   The last time in 1954.
 
This young October is already the 10th warmest to date and we see more heat on the horizon.   A pull back occurs behind a cold front Thursday but warm is renewed this weekend and lasts well into next week.   A late season HOT DOME anchors over the eastern U.S. delivering summer-like temperatures 15 to 20-degrees above normal well into next week!