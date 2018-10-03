Summer-like temperatures hold; More heat on the horizon

NOT NORMAL

We were 15-degrees above average Wednesday afternoon in Indianapolis and that is even above normal temp for any summer afternoon. The highest average high in Indianapolis peaks at 85-degrees from June 26 through July 29.

Worth noting is the HEAT INDEX near 90-degrees at 4 p.m. It peaked at 89-degrees. That's very rare air! Scanning weather records - this is only the second time on record that an October 3 has been this humid and reached a heat index this high. The last time was in 1954.

This young October is already the 10th warmest to date and we see more heat on the horizon. A pull back occurs behind a cold front Thursday but warm is renewed this weekend and lasts well into next week. A late season HOT DOME anchors over the eastern U.S. delivering summer-like temperatures 15 to 20-degrees above normal well into next week!