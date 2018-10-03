× Warm stretch rolls…storms return tomorrow morning!

Patchy fog and mugginess to greet you this Wednesday morning for the rush hour! No major weather issues but some limits in visibility, in our rural areas until 10:00am. More hazy sunshine today and the warmest of the week on the way, as highs reach the upper 80’s for most! Breezy this afternoon too, while a very limited shower chance (10%) remains for the state.

Scattered storms return early Thursday morning and will cut across the state with a passing cold front. This will mark the coolest day of the week and most rain should be well south before noon. Still slightly muggy but definitely cooler. The front will return as a warm front on Friday sparking a few storms and warmer temperatures into the weekend!