Andrew Luck looks a bit unusual in NFL Twitter promo

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– The Colts are taking on the Patriots Thursday night in Foxborough, Massachussets, and the NFL promoted the game with an interesting graphic.

It shows Tom Brady with an infinity gauntlet from “The Avengers.” Both seem to be wearing Civil War gear (maybe a nod to @CaptAndrewLuck?), but Luck just seems a bit off.

A few Twitter users said he looked like the rapper Drake instead of the Colts quarterback. Others said the NFL just missed the mark here.

also, we gonna talk about how I look like Drake and Brady looks like he just escaped a Liberty’s Kids cartoon? #tnf pic.twitter.com/wfmyLSPcQw — Andrew Luck (@FauxAndyLuck) October 4, 2018

Is there a different 12 on the Colts because that looks nothing like Luck lmao pic.twitter.com/BnfDLngsLH — Real Talk w/ Choot & Chak (@RealTalkwCC) October 4, 2018

Why does Luck look like Drake..? — Sour Lettuce (@5ourlettuce) October 4, 2018

Lucks tan looks odd — Moppel (@DonMoppelone) October 4, 2018

You can catch the Drake vs. Thanos game tonight on FOX59. The game kicks off at 8 p.m.