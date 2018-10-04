× Biden coming to Indiana to campaign for Donnelly next week

HAMMOND, Ind. – Former Vice President Joe Biden is coming to the Hoosier State to campaign for Senator Joe Donnelly.

Biden and Donnelly will hold an “early vote rally” in Hammond, Indiana next Friday, Oct. 12 at the Hammond Civic Center. That’s in northwest Indiana.

Officials say the rally will encourage supporters to vote early and recruit new volunteers for the Indiana Democratic Coordinated Campaign.

The campaign stop comes as polls show the Democrat is in a tight race against Republican challenger Mike Braun for the U.S. Senate seat.

Biden was last in Indiana in January for an Indianapolis fundraiser for Donnelly.

“It’s an honor to have Vice President Biden on the campaign trail with me in Northwest Indiana, and I’m excited to stand on stage with him once again to spread a positive message for Hoosiers,” said Joe Donnelly. “Vice President Biden and I both know what it means to be the hired help in the Senate – protecting access to health care, creating good-paying jobs, and defending Medicare and Social Security. With a month to go until election day, the Vice President and I are looking forward to firing up voters across the state and ensuring that Hoosier common sense wins out in November.”