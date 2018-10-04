Carmel VFW Fall Festival to help Hamilton Co. Humane Society supply vets with animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CARMEL, Ind. -- Veterans organizations say suicide rates continue to climb with the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan as a leading cause, but the Hamilton County Humane Society is teaming up with the Carmel VFW to give veterans support.

The Humane Societies "Pets Healing Vets" program pairs a veteran with a shelter dog without the fear of the financial burden. From medical problems to food, all costs associated with the animal for the life of the animal will be covered by the program. The VFW says 22 veterans die from suicide a day, and that programs like this are invaluable.

"Its been scientifically proven that a emotional support animal will save that veterans life," Carmel VFW Commander Steve McDanield said.

The Carmel VFW is holding their Fall Festival is this Saturday from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the VFW Post on Old Meridian Street. The event will help fund Pets Healing Vets. It’s open to the public, and there will be live music and games for kids.