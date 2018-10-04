× Colts’ roster moves add Robert Turbin, subtract Tarell Basham

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A flurry of activity prior to tonight’s meeting with the New England Patriots included the return of running back Robert Turbin and the departure of defensive end Tarell Basham from the Indianapolis Colts roster.

Basham being waived demands the most attention. The 6-4, 266-pounder was a third-round pick in 2017 (80th overall) and expected to inject life in the Colts’ lackluster pass rush.

That never happened. In 15 games, Basham managed seven tackles and one sack. In the last three games this season, he was a healthy inactive twice and was active but did not play in the third game.

Turbin was activated from the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list. He missed the first four games of the season while serving a suspension for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs program.

Other moves included adding linebacker Skai Moore and cornerback Lenzy Pipkins to the active roster from the practice squad and waiving defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The slew of moves are a result of the Colts dealing with a slew of injuries. Seven players were ruled out of the game, six because of injuries: wideout T.Y. Hilton (chest/hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf) and cornerbacks Quincy Wilson (concussion) and Kenny Moore II (concussion). Offensive tackle Denzelle Good will miss the game to be with his family. His brother, Overton, was shot and killed in South Carolina on Tuesday.