Irvington rocked by small, mysterious explosion; no one injured

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are investigating an explosion that shook east side Indianapolis neighborhood Irvington.

The explosion happened around 10:45 p.m. in the roadway median at East Washington Street and Campbell Avenue.

A man driving through the area in a vehicle equipped with a dashcam captured the detonation on video.

The man was uninjured. His car was covered by mud from the blast, but it was otherwise undamaged.

Residents as far as 20 blocks away reported hearing the boom and feeling their homes shake.

There is a large hole in the median where the device was located.

IMPD says their Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit is conducting an investigation.