Making a run at the all-time warmest in October next week

A cool off but it is brief. Today marks the 5th straight day above normal and the humidity is set to surge again behind a new front. A warm front will lift north and spread high humidity and more unseasonably warm air back to central Indiana as we enter the weekend.

Showers and thunderstorms are on hold for now, but are set to develop late again tonight after 2 am. The northbound warm front along with a late night jet stream will bring a cluster of thunderstorms to life and spread across the state in the pre-dawn hours.