Morning showers and storms usher in a cooler day! Heat back for the weekend.

Live Guardian Radar is tracking rain and storms at this hour, as a cold front approaches the state! No severe weather expected, just general rain and storms to start the morning. Eventually, the cold front will pass through the city before 10:00am and rain chances will begin to end from north to south starting around noon. Skies will slowly begin to clear through the afternoon and we should end the day with sunshine. Less humid air and cooler temperatures will bring temporary relief but for only one day!

Spotty storms return tomorrow with the arrival of a warm front! It appears the greatest threat of rain and storms on Friday will be concentrated for the western part of the state, as highs reach near 80-degrees. This weekend expect highs back to unseasonably warm levels with only a limited storm chance both days.