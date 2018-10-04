Noblesville father struck by lightning: ‘There are a lot of things I can’t do anymore’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – In a given year, only around one person in half a million is struck by lightning, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Unfortunately, that happened to a father in Noblesville in August. More than a month later, Tom Braswell is still recovering.

He was loading a truck while working at Sunbelt Rentals in Fishers when lightning struck him. His wife, Shellie, was helping out at the business that same day. She came running out to see if he was okay.

"He was just in so much pain," Shellie said.

Braswell said he originally thought he got shot. He felt a burning sensation and said he can still feel the burns. The Fishers Fire Department arrived and he was rushed to the hospital. He spent a few days in the ICU.

"There are a lot of things I can't do anymore," he said.

The last six weeks haven't been easy. Braswell said there are a lot of things he can't do anymore. Now, even grabbing a snack in the kitchen is a challenge.

"Trying to help my wife as much as I can but I can't provide," Braswell said.

He'll be out of work for at least six months and Braswell doesn't have health insurance. It's been stressful figuring out how to pay the hefty medical bills.

"If it wasn't for the friends we have in our lives, it would be a lot more stressful," he said.

A friend has set up a GoFundMe page to help out this family. If you would like to help, click here.