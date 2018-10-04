One month and 22 ambulance rides later, the scooters ride on

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– One month after launching, Bird and Lime have a combined 3,000 scooters scattered across the streets of Indianapolis. Creating mixed feelings around town.

“I like them, I think they’re cool," said Amanda Zimmerman, who was riding her bike downtown at the time. "I just think they get annoying when people don't responsibly use them.”

When the scooters returned last month, they came with a long list of rules that included no sidewalks, no trails and a helmet requirement.

Sitting at her desk with a window seat on Mass Ave, Nikki Gardener gets a front row view of the scooters everyday.

“I have mixed feelings," Gardener said. "I think it's an awesome way to avoid the issue with parking downtown and it's a really nice way to get from point A to point B if its a short distance... But I do fear for people's safety because I do see some people using them irresponsibly and not following traffic laws very well.”

IMPD first started enforcing the rules with an educational approach. However they recently began issuing tickets, handing out 8 on their first day. Since then, IMPD says because of a discrepancy with the way a rule is written in the app, they have stopped issuing tickets for the time being.

Just this week, the Bureau of Neighborhood Services also began sending fines to the companies for parking violations.

In the last month, IEMS says they transported 22 scooter related injuries, ranging from scrapes and bruises to broken jaws and collarbones. Eskenazi says they’ve also had an influx of scooter related injuries walk into the ER.

If you see someone riding irresponsibly, you can call the Lime hotline at 1-888-LIME-345. The company says they have a local on the ground crew that will handle your complaint.