Popeyes celebrates 3,000th store with 24 Karat gold wings Thursday

For one day only, you can have your fried poultry dipped in 24 Karat gold at Popeyes restaurants nationwide.

The Louisiana chicken chain is celebrating its 3,000th store opening with 24 Karat Champagne Wings, the company announced Thursday.

The latest restaurant opened in Elizabeth, N.J.

Popeyes is breaking out the champagne and using it to hand batter their boneless chicken wings before tossing them in edible 24 Karat gold flakes, to celebrate the milestone.

You only have today to purchase the gold-dipped wings.

The 24 Karat Champagne Wings will be available as part of the company’s Boneless Wing Bash, which includes six boneless wings, choice of side and a warm biscuit.