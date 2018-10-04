CARMEL, Ind. -- It's a weekend of shopping for upscale furniture, accessories, jewelry, and more at discount prices, and it's all for a good cause. Sherman went to get a preview of the one-of-a-kind shopping experience in store at the Parisian Flea Market.
Shop for a good cause at the Parisian Flea Market
-
Creating the perfect game day menu
-
‘American Pickers’ returning to Indiana in search of Hoosiers’ rare finds
-
Shopping small for toys
-
Indianapolis church invests $5M in east side community, including affordable housing and grocery store
-
Does it work: Rapid Veggie Steamer
-
-
Penrod Arts Fair preview
-
Does It Work: Reheatza
-
WWII hero’s lost Purple Heart returned to his family
-
Behind the scenes of ‘The Lion King’
-
What’s new at Le Peep
-
-
Final weekend of the Indiana State Fair
-
Clinic uses PRP therapy to treat hair loss
-
Sherman talks to Habitat homeowner on morning of the build