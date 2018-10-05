× A rainy end to the week for some; heat to pack a punch for all

A warm front passing through central Indiana is creating a huge discrepancy in weather condition in our area. We’re seeing a good bit of sunshine to our south, while still dealing with overcast skies and rain to our north.

Many of us missed out on the rain altogether. However, Peru has already had a whopping 1.51″ today and still counting.

The setup of the front has created nearly a 30° spread in temperatures from north to south.

This front will eventually lift farther north and we’ll begin to see more of a balance in temperatures this evening. If you’re headed out to watch some Friday night football, it’s a good idea to be prepared for a few rain showers. Most will stay on the dry side this evening but a few heavy downpours and storms can’t be ruled out.

Warmer tonight with lows dropping to the upper 60’s. That’s 20° above the average for this time of year!!

We keep getting warmer. By Saturday afternoon, plan on temperatures in the upper 80’s with heat index temperatures near or in the lower 90’s.

A cold front nearing central Indiana won’t quite make it all the way here. Meaning, we’re not really looking at a cool down. The cooler, dry air will stay to our north. However, as it stalls out, it will bring us the chance for some widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms.

These showers will be on and off throughout the day with the best timing coming by late afternoon and early evening.

We’ll dry out to finish the weekend but the heat will stick around. By Sunday and Monday we will be nearing record temperatures with highs in the upper 80’s.