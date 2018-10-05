Be our guest at Amore Pizzeria

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family owned since 2004, brothers, Daniel and Christopher Simone have been the backbone of “Amore”. Their journey began on Long Island but fate brought them to Indianapolis in 1992. They both graduated locally from Hamilton Southeastern high school before deciding to become entrepreneurs. This New York Style pizzeria and Italian restaurant has the perfect blend of Hoosier hospitality and East Coast influence. Dedicated to consistency, unmatched customer service, and community involvement… while at Amore, you will FEEL THE LOVE!!! In addition to our main dining area, Amore offers a private dining area for large groups wanting their own space for presentations, birthday parties, sports teams, reunions or any occasion where you need to fit a large number of people.

