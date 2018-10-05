× Body composition technology provides benefits for elite athletes, general public

A new season is just weeks away, and Butler basketball is making sure all that work their putting in on the court isn’t going to waste in the kitchen.

When sports dietitian Lindsay Langford meets with players like Aaron Thompson, she uses a body composition analyzer to create custom nutrition plans.

“The sensors are really bioelectrical impedance,” Langford explained. “These are magnetic waves that bounce differently off fat mass versus muscle mass.”

And that provides a comprehensive assessment including body fat percentage and pounds, muscle mass and skeletal mass to gauge how an athlete is responding to training and diet.

“That’s where the strength coach and I really work together and say we can double your results by buying into both of us,” Langford said.

That information not only contributes to optimal performance, but also for athletes working back from injury.

“It segments into right arm, left arm, right leg, left leg and torso,” she explained of the muscle mass distribution information. “This could be helpful for if we have had an injury, if they are recovering from an injury that we can notice are there any imbalances and so where do we need to strengthen.”

While the team at St. Vincent Sports Performance is often working with elite athletes like the Pacers, Fever and Butler basketball this type of technology is open to the public and something that can be beneficial to anyone and everyone.

“We want to feel better, we want to have more confidence, there are health parameters around it but having that objective data is just a good check in that I think can be really important for everyone.”

