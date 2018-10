× Brebeuf’s Banks awarded Shelbourne Knee Center “Play of the Week”

Brebeuf senior Simon Banks earned the week seven Shelbourne Knee Center “Play of the Game” for his touchdown in the Braves’ victory over Terre Haute South.

On a Brebeuf drive, Banks hauls in the pass, escapes the grasp of his defender, then fights his way through the South defense into the end zone during the Braves' 28-23 win.