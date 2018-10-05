Citizens Energy says loud Irvington explosion wasn’t caused by gas leak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – While police continue to investigate what caused a loud explosion Wednesday night, the city's gas company has confirmed it wasn't anything related to them.

A loud explosion that went off between 10:30 and 10:45 p.m. Wednesday could be heard 20-blocks away. It happened in the median at E. Washington Street and Campbell Avenue.

On Friday, Citizens Energy announced in a quick statement, "the incident was not the result of a gas issue."

IMPD has Explosive Ordinance Disposal detectives investigating. They said Friday they do not believe anyone was targeted when something detonated, a force strong enough that it left a hole where the device was located.

Neighbors in the area said they would like more answers.

"It’s kind of scary actually,” Cameron Busick said. "I’m not even actually sure what went down. I haven’t heard too many explanations for it."

It's not the only odd incident to take place this week in the area.

Roughly two miles west, near the intersection of North Pleasant Run Parkway and Kingbridge Street, a large, heavy wire was found strung up across a trail.

The trail is not managed by Indy Parks, which does have the Pleasant Run Trail nearby.

Workers at the parks department came out Tuesday and cut the wire down.

"That wire could have definitely hurt somebody," said Ed Wersing, who lives near the trail. "If they were on a bicycle or it was at night and they couldn’t see it, somebody really could have been hurt."

Parks spokesperson Ronnetta Spalding said any trail users should call her office at 317-327-7275 if they see something that looks suspicious or possibly dangerous.

"If it's our trails or not, we want to get our crews out there and have them take a look," said Spalding.

Spalding added this kind of incident is very odd to see on her office's parks and trails.

Residents in the area hope the two incidents are the end to a strange string of events in their neighborhood. Some are calling for a larger police presence until more answers are available.

"I know the police are doing the best they can, but maybe some more patrols or foot patrols around the park and trails," Cindy Wersing said.