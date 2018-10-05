Fugitive from Kentucky charged with breaching computer network at Community Health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A fugitive from Kentucky is accused of illegally logging into the computer network at Community North Hospital.

The suspect, Charles Thomas, is now facing several charges of computer trespass and resisting law enforcement.

Court records claim he logged into the computer network using stolen credentials from a hospital employee.

Inside the locked library, a security guard on patrol this week claims Thomas was found on the human resources section of the hospital intranet four hours after the library had closed down for the day.

When confronted, prosecutors say Thomas “lied and told (the guard) he was an employee of community hospital… asked repeatedly if (the guard) wanted to go with him to HR.”

It’s not clear why Thomas logged into the hospital’s computer network. According to the hospital’s policies, sharing user IDs and passwords is not allowed without approval, which means Thomas intentionally breached the network’s security.

In a short statement officials with Community Health Network said, “We are working closely with law enforcement on the investigation. No patient information was stolen during the incident.”

At the time of his arrest, Thomas had no hospital ID and refused to provide anything with his name on it.

Police claim Thomas tried to resist being arrested and two officers were needed to get the struggling suspect into handcuffs. After taking him into custody, officers learned Thomas has a warrant for his arrest for a different criminal case in Kentucky.

Thomas remains behind bars at the Marion County Jail. In addition to the charges locally, he is being held on a detainer for the unrelated charges in Kentucky.