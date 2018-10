× Person in critical condition after being found shot in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A person is listed in critical condition after being found shot in Broad Ripple on Friday, according to IMPD.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 63rd Street and Carrollton Ave. around 6:30 p.m.

