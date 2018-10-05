× Prevent mold from entering your home with these tips

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Officials at IU Bloomington say they are looking into what caused mold to grow inside the rooms of the Foster and McNutt dorm residences.

An IU spokesperson confirms that roughly 20 students had to be temporarily moved out of their rooms. Some only had to leave for a few hours. Crews are now addressing the ventilation systems, following high humidity in the area.

“This is something that has not been a regular occurrence. We’ve had an unusually humid August and September that’s contributed to this,” Spokesperson Chuck Carney said.

Mold remediation experts have confirmed the abnormally hot and humid temperatures have made mold a big issue in Indiana. However, there are ways to prevent mold from becoming a problem in your home or place of business.

Dave Adams, the president of Alpine Group, says the first line of mold prevention starts outside of a home.

“If you can keep the water out of the house, and keep the humidity controlled inside the house you shouldn’t have a problem,” Adams said

Adams says water and moisture getting inside a building is usually the number one culprit, which is why it’s important to make sure any exterior drainage is doing a good job of forcing water away from the inside. The grading of the building’s exterior and landscaping should also help prevent water from coming in.

“You want positive flow from the house you don’t want water going back into the home or the basement.”

Adams added that inside the home being vigilant is the most important. He recommends regularly checking areas like crawl spaces, attics, plumbing lines, and heating and cooling units for any leaks or excess moisture. Attics should be inspected at minimum on a yearly basis, while crawl spaces should be checked every six months.

“And if you do have a water event it’s got to be dried and dried thoroughly within 72 hours. If you get it dried within 72 hours you should be safe. After that, you’re going to have a mold issue.”

Adams says the frequent opening of windows and doors also increases the amount of mold spores being let inside, while also increasing the indoor humidity which allows mold to grow.

“Anytime humidity goes above 60 percent you need to be alarmed,” Adams said.

“Every time you open up a door or window air comes in and has mold in it. But if the conditions are wrong meaning if the house is dirty, or if it’s wet or has high humidity, it’s going to give the mold an environment to grow” he added.

Adams says bottom line mold issues can happen to anyone, at any time, and there doesn’t have to be anything done wrong for mold to show up. However, if you keep a watchful eye you can stay ahead of any future problems.

“So, keep it dry, keep it clean.”

Adams says if you do have a mold problem and want to hire professionals, talk to more than one, that way you can make sure you’re getting the best advice, and the best price.