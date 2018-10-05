× Ready for the hottest October weekend in over ten years; Several records could fall

Changes in our weather are unfolding fast as we enter the weekend.

Thunderstorms and tropical downpours are now easing and skies are beginning to brighten late Friday. Heavy rainfall totals of 1″ of or more were observed over a portion of central and north-central Indiana. The storms are easing and will only be isolated and widely scattered for the rest of the evening. Any rain threat will be small rest of the overnight and more likely to target more of north and north-central Indiana.

What a spread – at one point mid-afternoon we had two seasons in one state and just miles apart. Fall north – Summer south. Bloomington heat index had reached 91-degrees Friday afternoon before showers and storms arrived.

RECORDS WILL BE CHALLENGED

Get ready for the WARMEST October weekend in 11 years! The heat index will reach 90° to 95° each of the next three days while afternoon temperatures approach the record high for the dates into Tuesday.