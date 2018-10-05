Ready for the hottest October weekend in over ten years; Several records could fall
RAIN ENDING FOR NOW
Changes in our weather are unfolding fast as we enter the weekend.
Thunderstorms and tropical downpours are now easing and skies are beginning to brighten late Friday. Heavy rainfall totals of 1″ of or more were observed over a portion of central and north-central Indiana. The storms are easing and will only be isolated and widely scattered for the rest of the evening. Any rain threat will be small rest of the overnight and more likely to target more of north and north-central Indiana.
TWO SEASONS IN ONE DAY
What a spread – at one point mid-afternoon we had two seasons in one state and just miles apart. Fall north – Summer south. Bloomington heat index had reached 91-degrees Friday afternoon before showers and storms arrived.
RECORDS WILL BE CHALLENGED
Get ready for the WARMEST October weekend in 11 years! The heat index will reach 90° to 95° each of the next three days while afternoon temperatures approach the record high for the dates into Tuesday.
Monday’s forecast high of 90-degrees is within one degree of the all-time high for the month (91°) set in 2007. It is also the latest date of a 90-degree day occurrence in Indianapolis. Truly rare air for this month!
COOL DOWN COMING?
When will October show up? Significant changes in the upper air pattern is still several days away but at this distance a stronger cold front arrives next Thursday. We feel that after this rare spell of heat and humidity, the coolest air of the season will arrive entering next weekend. Stay tuned and stay cool this weekend.