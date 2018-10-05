× Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game nominees: October 5

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Out of all the prep pigskin our cameras caught on Football Friday Night, two plays stood out above the rest. Now, your vote will determine our Shelbourne Knee Center Play of the Game winner.

NOMINEE #1: PIKE’S ZAVIER SIMPSON

Pike wide receiver Zavier Simpson comes down with a mid-air twisting catch off the pass from Jasen Graves inside the five yard line for the Red Devils in their game against North Central.

NOMINEE #2: LAWRENCE CENTRAL'S ELIJAH GASKIN

Lawrence Central's Elijah Gaskin hauls in a deep ball from John Lewis, turns around, and sprints for the end zone in the Bears' 31-24 win over Ben Davis, LC's first win over the Giants since 1978.