Spotty storms around today; turning hotter this weekend!

Tracking showers and storms at this hour across northwestern Indiana. Spotty storms will be in the mix for this morning and afternoon but expect plenty of dry hours too! It appears the greatest threat of rain or storms will remain for the northern half of state (including Indianapolis). With the passage of a warm front, warmth will steadily build and really drive our afternoon highs up today and this weekend.

Limited storm chances for your Saturday with the steadiest likely setting up for the northern 1/3 of the state. On southwest winds, highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from 83-88 degrees, well above the seasonal average of 69-degrees. More of the same early next week before a possible shift in our pattern by next Thursday and Friday!