Woman in critical condition after being found shot in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A woman is listed in critical condition after being found shot in the heart of Broad Ripple on Friday, according to IMPD.

Officers were called to the scene near the intersection of 64th Street and Carrollton Ave. around 6:30 p.m. There, police say the woman was found inside a truck, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities are calling this an isolated incident and are still working to find the shooter.

“It looks like these folks knew each other in some way or some form and unfortunately chose to act violently and now we suffer for it,” said Sgt. Jim Gillespie. “And now the victim suffers for it and this where we come together and we identify who is responsible and we get them in the hands of our detectives.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS.